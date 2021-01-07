Menu

Crime

More than 35,000 cigarettes seized following traffic stop in Midland, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 12:28 pm
At about 9 p.m., officers stopped a driver on King Street and identified him as an out-of-province parolee, who was found to be in breach of his parole conditions.
OPP handout

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they’ve seized 36,400 cigarettes following a traffic stop in Midland, Ont., on Tuesday night.

At about 9 p.m., officers stopped a driver on King Street and identified him as an out-of-province parolee, who was found to be in breach of his parole conditions, as well as wanted by another police service for an ongoing investigation.

Read more: Enormous seizure of contraband tobacco part of growing trend in Manitoba, authorities say

Adrian Daniele Lemay, 52, from Winnipeg, was charged with possession of unmarked cigarettes for the purpose of sales and possession of unmarked cigarettes.

Lemay was sent to the Central North Correctional Centre and will appear before Ontario provincial offences court at a later date.

The accused’s vehicle was also towed and impounded for seven days.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

