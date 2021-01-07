Guelph reports 16th death linked to COVID-19, active cases climb to 202

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit announced the city’s 16th death linked to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health did not provide further details about the fatal case, but it’s the city’s second this week after a death was reported on Monday.

Guelph recorded 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its total case count to 1,522.

Active cases increased by four from the previous day to 202. That includes three people being treated in the hospital for the disease.

Another 22 people have recovered, raising the resolved case count to 1,304.

In one month, Guelph has more than doubled its case count with 796 new cases since Dec. 7. Five deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported during that time as well.

Story continues below advertisement

2:41 New COVID-19 test rules for travellers take effect late Wednesday New COVID-19 test rules for travellers take effect late Wednesday

Wellington County

Wellington County reported nine new cases on Thursday, raising its total confirmed cases to 619.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Active cases decreased by one from the previous day to 73. The active case count includes two people in the hospital, which is two less than the previous day.

Ten more people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 540.

The death toll of six has not changed since Dec. 23.

COVID-19 outbreaks

No new COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in Guelph and Wellington County on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The most serious outbreak is at Caressant Care in Arthur where there are a combined 46 active cases among its long-term care and retirement homes.

The outbreak in Caressant Care’s retirement home was first declared on Dec. 12 followed by an outbreak in the long-term care home on Boxing Day.

Guelph police are also dealing with an outbreak that was declared this week after four members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

2:01 How to ease winter blues this pandemic How to ease winter blues this pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccines

Public Health began its vaccination program on Wednesday with five health-care workers from Shelburne receiving a Pfizer shot.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 250 were scheduled to be vaccinated on Thursday with more than 250 scheduled for Friday as well.

Advertisement