Person dead after being pulled from house fire in North York

Officials say a person is dead following a house fire in North York on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Hullmar and Shoreham drives, southwest of Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West, after 5 p.m.

A spokesperson for Toronto fire said it appears a fire began in the basement of a house.

One person was taken out of the home without vital signs, the spokesperson said.

Toronto paramedics later told Global News the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire, or whether it is being considered suspicious.

FIRE:

Shoreham Dr & Hullmar Dr

– reports of a house on fire, lots of smoke

– police o/s

– @Toronto_Fire o/s – advised working fire

– firefighters have pulled 1 patient out – vital signs absent

– @TorontoMedics o/s

– expect delays in the area#GO35037

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 6, 2021