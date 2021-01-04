Menu

Crime

Suspect wanted after arson at Etobicoke storefront

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 7:34 am
A Toronto Fire Services truck on display at a downtown station.
A Toronto Fire Services truck on display at a downtown station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say they are looking for a suspect after a store was intentionally set on fire in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to The Queensway, near Winslow Street just east of Royal York Road, at around 9:10 p.m. Sunday.

Toronto Fire Services said according to a 911 caller, someone had broken the glass of a storefront and started a fire.

Fire and smoke were found inside a business on the first floor and was quickly knocked down by firefighters, officials said.

5-alarm fire breaks out at vacant building in Toronto

Above the commercial unit is a residential unit on the second floor, fire officials said. A mother and two young girls living above the store made it down safely, a spokesperson with Toronto Fire told Global News.

Officers have advised that the incident is an arson, Toronto police said.

No injuries were reported. No one was in the store at the time of the fire, police said.

The suspect is described as having a hood on and got into a grey SUV and fled southbound on Milton Street.

Toronto PoliceFireArsonToronto FireToronto fire servicesThe QueenswayToronto ArsonWinslow Street
