Health

N.S. flags 2 Cape Breton stores for potential COVID-19 exposure

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 6, 2021 7:15 pm
Click to play video 'Talking testing and vaccines with Dr. Lisa Barrett' Talking testing and vaccines with Dr. Lisa Barrett
WATCH: We check in with infectious disease specialist Dr. Lisa Barrett to talk about the latest on vaccines and testing in Nova Scotia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nova Scotia is advising of potential exposure to the coronavirus at two Cape Breton locations.

Exposure to the virus may have occurred at the Atlantic Superstore on King Street in North Sydney, on Jan. 2 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The same day, Jan. 2, another exposure may have occurred at Fabricville, on Welton Street in Sydney, between 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

Read more: N.S. advises of potential exposure to COVID-19 on Halifax bus, store, flights

The province asks anyone who visited these locations at the specified times and dates to book a test for COVID-19, “out of an abundance of caution and given the current testing capacity available,” read a release.

Regardless of symptoms, individuals are asked to fill out the online self-assessment form to book a test.

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 and said 29 active cases remain in the province.

One new case was reported in the eastern zone, which includes Cape Breton. However, the province said that case is travel-related, and is a student at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, who has been self-isolating as required.

Click to play video 'International students forced to isolate in Halifax hotel' International students forced to isolate in Halifax hotel
International students forced to isolate in Halifax hotel
