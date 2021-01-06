N.S. flags 2 Cape Breton stores for potential COVID-19 exposure

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is advising of potential exposure to the coronavirus at two Cape Breton locations.

Exposure to the virus may have occurred at the Atlantic Superstore on King Street in North Sydney, on Jan. 2 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The same day, Jan. 2, another exposure may have occurred at Fabricville, on Welton Street in Sydney, between 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

The province asks anyone who visited these locations at the specified times and dates to book a test for COVID-19, “out of an abundance of caution and given the current testing capacity available,” read a release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Regardless of symptoms, individuals are asked to fill out the online self-assessment form to book a test.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 and said 29 active cases remain in the province.

One new case was reported in the eastern zone, which includes Cape Breton. However, the province said that case is travel-related, and is a student at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, who has been self-isolating as required.

2:00 International students forced to isolate in Halifax hotel International students forced to isolate in Halifax hotel

Advertisement