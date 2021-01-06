Lethbridge UCP MLA says he did not travel amid COVID-19, party still has not released full list

Send this page to someone via email

UCP Lethbridge East MLA Nathan Neudorf is addressing rumors that he was included in the list of officials who travelled internationally against provincial health guidelines.

“I do understand that we are held to a higher account, but I’m not going to throw [other MLAs] under the bus at this point, which is something I easily could have done myself. And I will stand up and take responsibility like the premier and with my colleagues,” Neudorf said Wednesday.

He clarified that he did stay home with family but says he sympathizes with his colleagues.

“[My family and I] were hoping to travel and were unable to,” he explained. “So it’s a matter of dates and I could have been in the same situation. Call that a lapse of judgement or call that a lack of foresight, whatever the case may be. We have lots of guidelines and rules and I think we need to clarify that and I think we need to simplify that.”

NDP Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips says the excuse is a poor one.

“It is not at all true that the rules weren’t clear,” Phillips said Wednesday. “And I think it’s unfortunate that both Jason Kenney –and it seems Nathan Neudorf– seem to be making excuses for weak moral character when millions of Albertans got the message just fine.”

Neudorf says he understands the gravity of the situation, after some UCP voters retracted support over the scandal. He says his party is working to earn back Albertans’ trust.

He says Premier Jason Kenney is not hiding from the public since his appearance on New Years Day, as some have speculated.

“I don’t think he, more than anybody, wants to distract from the real issue which is COVID-19 and vaccinations and getting those out,” Neudorf explained. “So I know he’s working tremendously hard on that file with the minister of health.”

Phillips says it’s still an issue in leadership that the premier must address fully with the public.

“Albertans found out about this through media digging,” Phillips said. “And otherwise they did not find out about this from a full disclosure from Mr. Kenney and that remains the case.”

A full list of government officials who have travelled on holidays still has not been released to the public.