Politics

Lethbridge UCP MLA says he did not travel amid COVID-19, party still has not released full list

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted January 6, 2021 7:02 pm
Click to play video 'Lethbridge UCP MLA addresses travel scandal' Lethbridge UCP MLA addresses travel scandal
WATCH ABOVE: Lethbridge’s UCP MLA Nathan Neudorf says he understands the gravity of the news that several elected officials travelled internationally, but stands by his colleagues. As Emily Olsen reports, the city’s other MLA – the NDP’s Shannon Phillips, says the UCP’s claimed misinterpretation of guidelines is a poor excuse for elected officials during a pandemic.

UCP Lethbridge East MLA Nathan Neudorf is addressing rumors that he was included in the list of officials who travelled internationally against provincial health guidelines.

“I do understand that we are held to a higher account, but I’m not going to throw [other MLAs] under the bus at this point, which is something I easily could have done myself. And I will stand up and take responsibility like the premier and with my colleagues,” Neudorf said Wednesday.

Read more: Alberta MLAs who travelled during COVID-19 pandemic lose ministry portfolios

He clarified that he did stay home with family but says he sympathizes with his colleagues.

“[My family and I] were hoping to travel and were unable to,” he explained. “So it’s a matter of dates and I could have been in the same situation. Call that a lapse of judgement or call that a lack of foresight, whatever the case may be. We have lots of guidelines and rules and I think we need to clarify that and I think we need to simplify that.”

Read more: Jason Kenney will not reprimand Allard for Hawaii trip

NDP Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips says the excuse is a poor one.

Trending Stories

“It is not at all true that the rules weren’t clear,” Phillips said Wednesday. “And I think it’s unfortunate that both Jason Kenney –and it seems Nathan Neudorf– seem to be making excuses for weak moral character when millions of Albertans got the message just fine.”

Neudorf says he understands the gravity of the situation, after some UCP voters retracted support over the scandal. He says his party is working to earn back Albertans’ trust.

He says Premier Jason Kenney is not hiding from the public since his appearance on New Years Day, as some have speculated.

“I don’t think he, more than anybody, wants to distract from the real issue which is COVID-19 and vaccinations and getting those out,” Neudorf explained. “So I know he’s working tremendously hard on that file with the minister of health.”

Read more: Jason Kenney currently working in Alberta’s notorious ‘Sky Palace’ due to renos

Phillips says it’s still an issue in leadership that the premier must address fully with the public.

“Albertans found out about this through media digging,” Phillips said. “And otherwise they did not find out about this from a full disclosure from Mr. Kenney and that remains the case.”

A full list of government officials who have travelled on holidays still has not been released to the public.

