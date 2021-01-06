Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kingston police welcome new service dog, Dak

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 6, 2021 5:38 pm
Meet Dak, Kingston police's new service dog.
Meet Dak, Kingston police's new service dog. Kingston police / handout

The Kingston Police Service is welcoming another new service dog to its ranks.

Dak is a German Shepherd and Belgium Malinois mix who was born in early May, 2019.

Read more: Kingston police K9 unit Zeus dies suddenly

He was purchased from the same breeder as celebrated Kingston police K9 Zeus, who recently passed away.

Dak joined Kington police in October and spent nine weeks training in Ottawa with his new handler, Const. Jeff Dickson.

He officially started his service with Kingston police in December and is trained in tracking, article searches, apprehension/handler protection and building searches. He will be trained in drug and firearm detection this coming year.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kingston police introduce new member of K9 unit, Bask

Following Zeus’ death in October, Kingston police introduced Bask, another member of the K9 unit. He was originally assigned to work with Dickson but has since been reassigned to work with Kingston police Sgt. Paul Doak.

Click to play video 'Two new faces appointed to Kingston’s Police Services Board' Two new faces appointed to Kingston’s Police Services Board
Two new faces appointed to Kingston’s Police Services Board – Dec 3, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston PoliceService Dogkingston police dogdakdak kingston policeKingston police dog newnew service dogservice dog Kingston
Flyers
More weekly flyers