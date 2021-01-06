Kingston police welcome new service dog, Dak

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston Police Service is welcoming another new service dog to its ranks.

Dak is a German Shepherd and Belgium Malinois mix who was born in early May, 2019.

He was purchased from the same breeder as celebrated Kingston police K9 Zeus, who recently passed away.

Dak joined Kington police in October and spent nine weeks training in Ottawa with his new handler, Const. Jeff Dickson.

He officially started his service with Kingston police in December and is trained in tracking, article searches, apprehension/handler protection and building searches. He will be trained in drug and firearm detection this coming year.

Following Zeus’ death in October, Kingston police introduced Bask, another member of the K9 unit. He was originally assigned to work with Dickson but has since been reassigned to work with Kingston police Sgt. Paul Doak.

