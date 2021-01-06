Menu

Crime

Edmonton man sentenced to 6 years for selling fentanyl that caused fatal overdose

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2021 5:08 pm
A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019.
A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

A former Edmonton drug dealer has been sentenced to six years behind bars for selling a mix of fentanyl and methamphetamine to a 39-year-old man who died of an overdose.

Jamie Michael Dixon is to serve his sentence for criminal negligence concurrently with a five-year sentence for drug trafficking.

Dixon pleaded guilty to the two charges last fall after the death of Jody Angell in 2017.

Read more: Edmonton man who sold fentanyl causing fatal overdose tells court he’s a victim too

Police received a call about Angell’s body in the early hours of a chilly February morning.

Angell was found bent over on the steering wheel in a car parked at a south Edmonton strip mall.

Dixon’s lawyer, Paul Moreau, says after his client sold the drugs to Angell, Dixon texted and called the man multiple times to warn him of the danger and to ask if he was all right.

By that point, Angell’s breathing had slowed, he went into a coma and died in the car.

Court heard Dixon said he grew up in Toronto and moved to Edmonton in 2015 in search of a better life.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
FentanylEdmonton crimeDrug TraffickingMethCriminal NegligenceEdmonton drugsJamie Michael DixonJamie DixonEdmonton drug dealerJamie Michael Dixon courtJamie Michael Dixon jailJamie Michael Dixon sentence
