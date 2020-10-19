Menu

Crime

Edmonton man who sold fentanyl causing fatal overdose tells court he’s a victim too

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2020 6:39 pm
A jury box is shown in a courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019.
A jury box is shown in a courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

An Edmonton man who sold a mix of fentanyl and meth to a man who later died of an overdose says he is a victim of drug addiction himself.

Jamie Michael Dixon pleaded guilty last fall to criminal negligence and drug trafficking in the death of the 39-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., in February 2017.

Dixon, who was initially charged with manslaughter, apologized to his and the victim’s family and friends at his sentencing hearing today.

He said circumstances in his life pushed him into selling drugs and his own addiction forced him to behave recklessly and selfishly.

The defence is asking that Dixon, who is 36, be sentenced to two years in jail followed by three years of probation, while the Crown is arguing for a seven-year prison term.

Dixon’s lawyer, Paul Moreau, noted that after his client sold the drugs to the victim, he texted and called the man multiple times to warn him of the dangers and to ask if he was all right.

But by 5:30 p.m. that night, police had already received a call of a body found in a car parked at a south Edmonton strip mall.

