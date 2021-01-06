Photos, videos show chaos as Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Earlier in the day, a large rally of supporters gathered in Washington, D.C., as Congress met to certify president-elect Joe Biden’s win. Outgoing President Donald Trump spoke to the surging crowd -many waving Trump banners and wearing Make America Great Again hats – and said he would “never concede” and encouraged the crowd to march on the Capitol.
U.S. election: ‘We will never give up, we will never concede’ Trump tells protesters
Hours later, chaos ensued as Trump supporters broke through barriers and charged into the U.S. Capitol building.
Protesters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Win McNamee/Getty Images
U.S. election: Sen. Grassley pulled from Senate chamber, House in recess
A riot was declared by D.C. police and a 6 p.m. curfew was imposed by Washington officials. D.C. police confirmed to Global News that a woman who had been shot inside the Capitol building later died at an area hospital. It is not clear who the woman was or who shot her.
Biden called the events an “unprecedented assault.”
Biden says U.S. democracy under ‘unprecedented assault’ after pro-Trump rioters storm Capitol buildings
