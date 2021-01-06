Photos, videos show chaos as Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Send this page to someone via email

Politicians took shelter and the National Guard was called in after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a large rally of supporters gathered in Washington, D.C., as Congress met to certify president-elect Joe Biden’s win. Outgoing President Donald Trump spoke to the surging crowd -many waving Trump banners and wearing Make America Great Again hats – and said he would “never concede” and encouraged the crowd to march on the Capitol.

Hours later, chaos ensued as Trump supporters broke through barriers and charged into the U.S. Capitol building.

Police in riot gear walk out of the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. – AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Pro-Trump protesters storm the grounds of the US Capitol, in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. Various groups of Trump supporters have broken into the US Capitol and rioted as Congress prepares to meet and certify the results of the 2020 US Presidential election. EPA/WILL OLIVER

Protesters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the Ohio Clock. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Protesters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Win McNamee/Getty Images

Members of congress run for cover as protesters try to enter the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Drew Angerer/Getty Images. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A police officer has eyes flushed with water after a confrontation with demonstrators, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Protesters gather on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

A riot was declared by D.C. police and a 6 p.m. curfew was imposed by Washington officials. D.C. police confirmed to Global News that a woman who had been shot inside the Capitol building later died at an area hospital. It is not clear who the woman was or who shot her.

Biden called the events an “unprecedented assault.”

Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol security in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump outside the senate chambers after breaching Capitol security in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. – EPA/JIM LO SCALZO. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Shortly before 6 p.m., roughly four hours after the chaos began, the Capitol building was declared secure by officials.