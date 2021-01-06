Menu

Health

Waterloo Region reports 189 new COVID-19 cases, active cases jump to 803

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 6, 2021 4:34 pm
Click to play video 'CEO of St. Joseph’s Health System apologizes for non-essential Caribbean vacation' CEO of St. Joseph’s Health System apologizes for non-essential Caribbean vacation
WATCH: The CEO of Ontario’s St. Joseph’s Health System vacationed in the Caribbean over the holidays despite government advisories and rising coronavirus cases in the province.

Waterloo Public Health reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the region’s total to 6,669 cases.

Two more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus were also reported, raising the death toll to 171.

Read more: Hospital system CEO resigns from Ontario’s COVID-19 advisory table after Caribbean holiday vacation

Active cases in the region increased by 89 from the previous day to 803, which includes 27 people being treated in the hospital with 11 in an Intensive Care Unit.

Another 92 people have recovered from the disease raising resolved cases to 5,687.

Active COVID-19 outbreaks have dropped by three as there are now 31 outbreaks in the area.

An outbreak was declared over at Trinity Village Long-Term Care where 11 staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Outbreaks were also declared over at a trucking business and a manufacturing business.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says Ontario is ‘running out’ of COVID-19 vaccines' Coronavirus: Ford says Ontario is ‘running out’ of COVID-19 vaccines
Coronavirus: Ford says Ontario is ‘running out’ of COVID-19 vaccines

Ontario is reporting 3,266 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 200,626.

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,767 as 37 more deaths were reported.

Read more: 8 Loblaw employees in Waterloo Region, Guelph positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 30

Ontario reported the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began with 1,463 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 169,795 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 84 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,005 from the previous day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

