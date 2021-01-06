Waterloo Region reports 189 new COVID-19 cases, active cases jump to 803

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the region’s total to 6,669 cases.

Two more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus were also reported, raising the death toll to 171.

Active cases in the region increased by 89 from the previous day to 803, which includes 27 people being treated in the hospital with 11 in an Intensive Care Unit.

Another 92 people have recovered from the disease raising resolved cases to 5,687.

Active COVID-19 outbreaks have dropped by three as there are now 31 outbreaks in the area.

An outbreak was declared over at Trinity Village Long-Term Care where 11 staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Outbreaks were also declared over at a trucking business and a manufacturing business.

Ontario is reporting 3,266 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 200,626.

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,767 as 37 more deaths were reported.

Ontario reported the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began with 1,463 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 169,795 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 84 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,005 from the previous day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues