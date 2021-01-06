Over 170 coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan added nine coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 174, the provincial government said on Wednesday.

Health officials said there were a total of 277 new cases in Wednesday’s update, with the overall total for the province growing to 16,804 since the first case was reported in March 2020. The new seven-day average of daily cases is up to 233.

In Saskatchewan, 172 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 143 are receiving inpatient care and 29 are in intensive care.

There are currently 2,893 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

Officials said 439 more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 13,737.

According to the press release, 2,094 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday in Saskatchewan. To date, 439,515 tests have been carried out in the province.

Health Minister Paul Merriman and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 2 p.m.

