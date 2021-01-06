Survey seeks input from Hamilton women, impacts of COVID-19 on their jobs

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Chamber of Commerce has launched a survey to better understand how COVID-19 has affected the careers of working women.

The survey can be found at womenoutofwork.ca, is designed to take 10 to 20 minutes to complete, and will allow Hamilton women to share challenges, barriers and successes they’ve encountered during the pandemic.

The chamber says the results will lead to policy recommendations, on how to help women successfully re-enter and remain in the labour market after COVID-19.

“A full economic recovery is just not possible, without the recovery of the female-dominated sectors,” says Marie Nash, chief operating officer at the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.

Those sectors, including retail, restaurants, hotels and child care, are among the hardest hit by COVID-19.

The Hamilton chamber announced last September that it would be working with the government of Ontario to conduct the localized research.

It says the survey will close Feb. 1 and all information shared will be anonymous and remain confidential.

The Hamilton Chamber of Commerce adds that the research project is being conducted with the support of McMaster University, Goodwill the Amity Group, Workforce Planning Hamilton and YWCA Hamilton.