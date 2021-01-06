Kelowna Costco relocation controversy continues to grow ahead of public hearing

Send this page to someone via email

Opposition to Costco’s proposed relocation in Kelowna continues to mount.

The big-box retailer is asking Kelowna city council to rezone a large piece of property bordered by Leckie, Springfield and Baron roads.

Some area residents are opposed to the development proposal, as are others who don’t live near the area, such as Jean-Claude Gravel.

“It would be a shame to sacrifice this land for the purpose of building a large parking lot a gas station and a warehouse,” Gravel told Global News.

“If you put a Costco here, you will lose that land forever.”

Gravel is so upset by the proposal that he’s written to city hall, even though he doesn’t live anywhere near the property in question.

“The city is suggesting changing that zoning from A1 to agricultural residential to purely commercial. This is wrong, it’s a shame,” Gravel said.

“I am absolutely outraged that that city would sacrifice this pristine piece of land.”

Gravel is not alone in writing Kelowna city hall to express his displeasure with Costco’s proposal.

“We have 42 letters opposition or concern at this point,” said Kelowna city clerk Laura Bentley.

But Bentley adds not all correspondence has been against the proposed development.

“Ten letters in support, as well as one petition in support that has 131 signatures,” Bentley said.

Traffic is one of the biggest complaints surrounding the proposed new location for the retail giant. But for Gravel it’s more about the land.

“Absolutely. I think every resident — if they think it through — will see this land is about residential,” Gravel said.

A public hearing regarding the rezoning application is set for Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Gravel plans to attend the virtual hearing online and is hoping he will be able to submit his concerns to city council.