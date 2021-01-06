WATCH LIVE: Feds unveil details of new COVID-19 testing requirements for travellers

Send this page to someone via email

New travel restrictions are coming into effect – mandating anyone flying to Canada to show a negative coronavirus test result from within the past 72 hours before stepping on a plane.

The rule takes force at 12:01 a.m. ET on Jan. 7.

4:01 New COVID testing rules for air travellers New COVID testing rules for air travellers

Canada is bringing the measures into place in a bid to quell new cases of COVID-19, preventing those carrying the virus from stepping foot on Canadian soil. The restriction comes in addition to existing measures, which include tightened borders, recommendations against non-essential travel, and a mandatory 14-day quarantine for passengers arriving in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“No one should be vacationing abroad right now,” Trudeau said, speaking in a Tuesday press conference.

“So many people gave up so much more than just a vacation over the holidays. There’s a reason so many Canadians made those tough, but responsible decisions. There’s a reason so many Canadians did their part. It was for the people around them.”

For those who choose to disregard public health and government advice, though, that trip to sunbathe on the beach is about to get even harder to take, as travellers will have to find a testing site at their vacation destination that can swab them within three days of their flight back home.

2:48 Coronavirus: Canada has not decided on COVID-19 test requirement at land borders, minister says Coronavirus: Canada has not decided on COVID-19 test requirement at land borders, minister says

This latest move has sent industry and passengers into a tailspin as they grapple with the new rules and demand further clarity.

Story continues below advertisement

Transport Minister Marc Garneau is slated to address some of these concerns in a teleconference on Wednesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Canadians who are currently travelling and returning to Canada soon should start immediately arranging for a COVID-19 test, to avoid a delay in their return to Canada,” read the Dec. 31 release from Transport Canada, which detailed the new restrictions.

“Canadians who are planning to travel abroad should consider how they will meet these requirements before departure.”

2:57 Coronavirus: Canada ‘can’t be more clear’ on risks of international travel, LeBlanc says Coronavirus: Canada ‘can’t be more clear’ on risks of international travel, LeBlanc says

The release also said the week in between the new testing requirement’s announcement and the restrictions actually coming into force should provide sufficient time for the industry and travellers to comply with the new rule.

Speaking to the Canadian Press on Monday, National Airlines Council of Canada chief executive Mike McNaney said the transport department had not yet provided a list of foreign agencies whose tests are acceptable – nor did the department outline the criteria for employees to determine whether a document detailing such a test is valid.

Story continues below advertisement

The new rule, McNaney said, will cause “confusion” and “frustration” for carriers and passengers alike.

Air Transat vice-president Christophe Hennebelle also said that the announcement was undertaken without prior consultation or providing notice to the industry.

Still, the government has been “working with airlines and other authorities” on the measures since the announcement, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said during a Tuesday press conference.

“It’s an important additional protection for Canadians, something that other countries have had in place as well.”

4:24 Trudeau stresses ‘no one should be vacationing abroad’ during pandemic, sickness benefit not for travellers Trudeau stresses ‘no one should be vacationing abroad’ during pandemic, sickness benefit not for travellers

He noted that while the measure is currently only planned to apply to air travel, the government is considering whether to implement the testing requirement at land-border crossings.

Story continues below advertisement

“We haven’t decided yet in terms of land or border crossings,” LeBlanc said.

“The vast majority of people arriving at land borders are essential travelers, truck drivers, others fulfilling important essential activities for the Canadian economy including for the health and safety of Canadians.”

LeBlanc also reiterated that Canadians should not be traveling for non-essential reasons right now. Multiple politicians have been found to have taken vacations in sunny destinations of late, leading to a slew of resignations – and condemnation from both the public and their peers.

“It is a global pandemic, which means if you decide to go on holidays in the Caribbean or in Mexico or somewhere else, you’re not actually escaping the pandemic,” said LeBlanc.

“You’re acting in a way that’s irresponsible and doesn’t follow the best public health advice that has been available publicly for many months.”

3:30 Federal politicians face fallout for pandemic trips Federal politicians face fallout for pandemic trips

A new variant of the coronavirus is among the risks waiting beyond Canada’s borders. While 11 cases of the variant have already been confirmed on Canadian soil, new measures are aimed in part at halting imported cases of the mutated virus – which has been found to spread more quickly than the original coronavirus variant.

Story continues below advertisement

The variant has been found to be between 50 and 70 per cent more infectious than the initial coronavirus strain that spread around the world. That reality has forced the U.K. to take extreme measures, including imposing a third country-wide lockdown, as the BBC reports as many as one-in-50 people in the U.K. might have the virus.

Still, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam reiterated that the U.K. isn’t the only vacation destination that carries a level of risk.

“These variants of concern that have mutations where we are worried, whether it’s increased transmissibility or other features, can actually come up in different areas of the world, not just the U.K.,” Tam said.

“So these broad recommendations of avoiding nonessential travel is really critical,” she added. “We’re going to do as much as we can to beef up looking at our enforcement measures.”