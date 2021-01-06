Menu

Crime

Kirkland Lake OPP investigate ‘historic’ sexual assault involving minor

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 6, 2021 12:42 pm
On Saturday, officers started investigating a sexual assault that happened in September 2020.
Kirkland Lake OPP say they’re investigating a “historic” sexual assault that involved a minor.

On Saturday, officers started investigating a sexual assault that happened in September 2020.

Read more: OPP officer killed in Kirkland Lake after getting shot by hunting rifle

As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old Kirkland Lake resident was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual interference, three counts of sexually assaulting a person under 16 and three counts of failure to comply with a release order.

OPP say they aren’t releasing the accused’s name to protect the identity of the victim.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

