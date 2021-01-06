Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police thwart contraband throw-over at Collins Bay Institution

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted January 6, 2021 10:50 am
A man is facing drug trafficking and trespassing charges after Kingston police say he was caught trying to throw a package over the walls of Collins Bay Institution.
A man is facing drug trafficking and trespassing charges after Kingston police say he was caught trying to throw a package over the walls of Collins Bay Institution. Global News

Kingston police arrested an 18-year-old Toronto man who they say was trying to throw contraband over the wall at Collins Bay Institution.

Police say they received a call about someone trespassing on the penitentiary grounds around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect fled the scene and entered the swampy area behind Kingston Mazda, according to police.

Read more: Corrections seizes over $350K of contraband at Collins Bay Institution in July

Officers then placed roadblocks around the swamp and the K9 unit was also brought in to assist.

Trending Stories

The suspect was located in the swamp just before 10 p.m.

He has been charged with trespassing and attempted trafficking of an illegal substance.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'OPP catch 2 Mississauga men trying to fly contraband into Collins Bay Institution in Kingston' OPP catch 2 Mississauga men trying to fly contraband into Collins Bay Institution in Kingston
OPP catch 2 Mississauga men trying to fly contraband into Collins Bay Institution in Kingston – Jan 23, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston PoliceContrabandCollins Bayprison contrabandKingston PrisonsCollins Bay KingstonCollins Bay throwoverprison contraband kingstonthrowover
Flyers
More weekly flyers