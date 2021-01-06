Menu

Health Canada recalls thousands of candles for burning the wrong way

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted January 6, 2021 10:43 am
Two Revive-brand scented candles have been recalled due to a fire hazard in Canada.
Candles are meant to burn, but Health Canada has recalled several Revive-brand candles for doing it the wrong way.

The recall affects certain Revive scented three-wick soy candles, which come in glass jars with decorative metal lids.

The “Winter Cedar” and “Warm Spiced Latte” candles were found to be extra flammable, according to Health Canada’s warning issued on Tuesday.

“The candle’s high flames can ignite the surface of the wax, posing fire and burn hazards,” the recall notice says.

The recall affects 3,103 candles sold in November and December of last year, according to the U.S.-based manufacturer Melaleuca.

The affected products are:

  • Revive 3-Wick Soy Candle – Winter Cedar, Melaleuca SKU Number 1010030041
  • Revive 3-Wick Soy Candle – Warm Spiced Latte, Melaleuca SKU Number 1010030040
Anyone with one of these candles at home should stop using it immediately, Health Canada says. Cut all three wicks as short as possible, then toss the candle in the garbage.

Click to play video 'Fire safety tips to remember this holiday season' Fire safety tips to remember this holiday season
Fire safety tips to remember this holiday season – Dec 3, 2020

Consumers can contact Melaleuca of Canada at the company’s toll-free number for more information. The company can be reached at 1-800-742-8094 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain Time, Monday to Friday.

No one has been injured by the candles to date.

