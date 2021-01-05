Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man serving life sentence in riverbank killing found dead in Saskatchewan prison: CSC

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 7:23 pm
A maximum security unit of the Saskatchewan Penitentiary is pictured in Prince Albert, Sask.
A maximum security unit of the Saskatchewan Penitentiary is pictured in Prince Albert, Sask. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Thomas Porter

A Winnipeg man convicted of shooting another man to death along the banks of the Red River has died at a Saskatchewan prison.

The Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says Steven Morrisseau, 34, was found dead in his cell at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary Tuesday morning.

Read more: Police arrest Winnipeg man for fatal shooting on banks of Red River

Morrisseau had been serving a life sentence for contempt of court and second degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Jason Stinson, 49, whose body was near the edge of the Red River in Stephen Juba Park, north of The Forks, in June 2015.

Jason Stinson homicide Winnipeg
Jason Stinson was shot dead on the banks of the Red River on June 12, 2015. Winnipeg Police Service / Global News

At the time of Stinson’s killing, Winnipeg police said Morrisseau and Stinson, who were roommates, had been drinking together under the train bridge at the south end of the park when they got in an argument.

Read more: Charge upgraded to 1st degree murder in Winnipeg riverbank shooting

That argument ended when Morrisseau pulled out a gun and shot Stinson, police said.

The CSC says it is now reviewing the circumstances of Morriseau’s death. Police, as well as the coroner, have been notified, the CSC said.

