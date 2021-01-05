Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

Calgarian creates ‘singles apparel’ to help those dating during COVID-19 pandemic

By Gil Tucker Global News
Click to play video 'Calgarian creates ‘singles apparel’ to help those dating during COVID-19 pandemic' Calgarian creates ‘singles apparel’ to help those dating during COVID-19 pandemic
Finding that special someone can be tough at the best of times, and now COVID-19 is making it an even bigger challenge. As Gil Tucker shows us, a Calgary man has come up with a new way to help singles looking for love.

Staff members had their hands full Tuesday at a busy stationery shop on Calgary’s 17th Avenue SW retail strip, putting away Christmas cards and decorations, while preparing for another occasion that’s already on the way.

Opening a box of Valentine’s cards, Reid’s Stationers employee Alexandra Kalinowski knew they would appeal to people eager for something to celebrate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody needs a little bit more love right now,” Kalinowski said.

Tweet This

Read more: COVID-19: Choir of Calgary church thrives despite illness and online rehearsals

Now a Calgary man has come out with something that might help, a new line of ball caps and toques for singles looking for love.

“You see someone with a Nice Hat and it identifies them as single,” Campbell Cameron of Singles Apparel said. “You say ‘Hi, nice hat’ and it provides an icebreaker to start a conversation, and hopefully move on from there and turn it into something great.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cameron says the idea for the headwear came about after some unsuccessful attempts at online dating.

Trending Stories

“With all the photo editing and the fake Instagram lives out there,  it became a bit superficial,” Cameron said.

Read more: COVID-19: Muslim youth group in Calgary getting supplies to isolated people

Others say they also know of situations in which people have been frustrated trying to find a suitable match online.

“I’ve heard a lot of horror stories,” Laura Young said. “Person to person interaction is the most precious part of falling in love.”

Kyle London pointed out that people aren’t always who they pretend to be online.

“I think it’s a really cool idea to try to take networking off the Internet,” London said.

Read more: COVID-19: Calgary event honours front-line, health workers: ‘We will not give up’

Darren Young felt wearing the Nice Hat would bring a much-needed break from the online quest for companionship.

“I don’t want that attachment to my device all the time,” Young said. “And I like that organic meeting of people in person.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cameron is selling his headwear for singles online at nice-hat.ca

The stationary shop welcomes anything that might lead to people making new connections during the pandemic.

“Everyone is a little digitaled out right now,” Kalinowski said. “so it’s nice to put effort in, in another way.”

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19PandemicCOVIDCOVID-19 PandemicNice HatReid's StationersSingles Apparel
Flyers
More weekly flyers