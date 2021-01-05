Calgarian creates ‘singles apparel’ to help those dating during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Staff members had their hands full Tuesday at a busy stationery shop on Calgary’s 17th Avenue SW retail strip, putting away Christmas cards and decorations, while preparing for another occasion that’s already on the way.

Opening a box of Valentine’s cards, Reid’s Stationers employee Alexandra Kalinowski knew they would appeal to people eager for something to celebrate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody needs a little bit more love right now,” Kalinowski said. Tweet This

Now a Calgary man has come out with something that might help, a new line of ball caps and toques for singles looking for love.

“You see someone with a Nice Hat and it identifies them as single,” Campbell Cameron of Singles Apparel said. “You say ‘Hi, nice hat’ and it provides an icebreaker to start a conversation, and hopefully move on from there and turn it into something great.”

Cameron says the idea for the headwear came about after some unsuccessful attempts at online dating.

“With all the photo editing and the fake Instagram lives out there, it became a bit superficial,” Cameron said.

Others say they also know of situations in which people have been frustrated trying to find a suitable match online.

“I’ve heard a lot of horror stories,” Laura Young said. “Person to person interaction is the most precious part of falling in love.”

Kyle London pointed out that people aren’t always who they pretend to be online.

“I think it’s a really cool idea to try to take networking off the Internet,” London said.

Darren Young felt wearing the Nice Hat would bring a much-needed break from the online quest for companionship.

“I don’t want that attachment to my device all the time,” Young said. “And I like that organic meeting of people in person.”

Cameron is selling his headwear for singles online at nice-hat.ca

The stationary shop welcomes anything that might lead to people making new connections during the pandemic.

“Everyone is a little digitaled out right now,” Kalinowski said. “so it’s nice to put effort in, in another way.”