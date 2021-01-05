Coronavirus: Montreal regional health board rolls out Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Residents and staff of two long-term care facilities under the purview of the CIUSSS du du Centre-Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, one of five regional health boards in Montreal, received their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

In a news release, the CIUSSS said the Donald Berman Jewish Eldercare Centre and the Father Dowd Residential Centre were the first recipients of the Moderna vaccine on its territory.

Residents Bella Green and Simone Loueb were first in line at their respective care facilities.

Both women expressed relief.

“People don’t have to worry about being in contact with me,” Green said after receiving her shot. “They’ll be able to come visit more often.”

Loueb is also looking forward to more visits, especially to see family in Florida.

“I usually leave three to four times a year, but now because of the virus, I haven’t gone anywhere in almost a year,” she said, adding she hopes she’ll be able to spend time at home with her children in a few months time.

The Moderna vaccine was approved for use by Health Canada on Dec. 23, 2020, and like the Pfizer and BioNtech vaccine, it requires two doses.

The CIUSSS said vaccinations will continue at both sites on Wednesday, while rollout of the vaccine is expected to take place later in the week at CHSLD Vigi Reine Elizabeth and CHSLD Saint-Georges.

Since vaccinations began in Quebec on Dec. 14, 2020, a total of 32,763 doses have been administered.

