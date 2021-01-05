Hamilton-Burlington real estate remains active during coronavirus lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

Despite a provincial lockdown in Ontario due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, real estate agents were still busy in Hamilton and Burlington.

Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) president Donna Bacher says they did “not see the effects on the number of sales and new listings” that they did during the spring lockdown.

A total of 913 homes were sold in the region last month, down 25.9 per cent from November, but up 41.6 per cent over December of 2019.

The average price for a home in Hamilton-Burlington was $729,853 last month, up 1.04 per cent from November, and 25.4 per cent higher compared to December 2019.

Bacher says the strong monthly statistics “could be the result of continued low interest rates, coupled with increasing consumer confidence due to the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine in Canada.”

New listings were down 47.8 per cent over November 2020 and up 34 per cent over December 2019.

The number of active listings available at the end of 2020 was 52.2 per cent lower compared to the previous year.

