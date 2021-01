Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a man from The Pas who has been missing for several weeks.

Police said they went to the home of Barry Byrtus, 54, and found mail piled up and ‘no signs of habitation’.

Anyone with information about Byrtus, who is described as five-feet-eight-inches and 154 pounds, is asked to call RCMP at 204-627-6204.

