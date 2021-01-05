Saskatchewan Roughriders extend QB Cody Fajardo through 2022

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed all-star quarterback Cody Fajardo to an extension that will keep him in Regina until at least 2022, announced on Tuesday.

Fajardo had a breakout season in 2019, when he was named a Canadian Football League all-star and became the West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Player.

“Being with the team for another two years is something I’m really looking forward to,” Fajardo said.

“Like I talked about when I signed my first extension, just having that security, knowing where you’re going to be at in a career where I never knew where my next year was going to be.

“Having that with my family definitely makes us feel a lot better going into this season.”

In 18 games in 2019, the California native led the league in passing yards with 4,302 and threw 18 touchdowns.

The six-foot-two-inch, 215-pounder also rushed for 611 yards adding 10 touchdowns.

Fajardo was named a CFL Top Performer of the Week in weeks 3, 8 and 20.

His on-field success led the team to a 13-5 record in 2019 for first place in the West Division and a home record of 8-1.

“We’re super happy that we’ve been able to extend Cody. We’re obviously very happy for him and his family and even more so happy for our organization,” said Jeremy O’Day, Saskatchewan Roughriders’ vice-president of football operations.

“Thankfully, he was wanting to stay with our organization and it obviously makes you feel pretty good when your quarterback wants to come back.”

Prior to joining the Roughriders, Fajardo spent one season with the B.C. Lions and two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, winning a Grey Cup in 2017.

