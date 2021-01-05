Mysterious monolith appears in Saskatoon, continuing global trend

Send this page to someone via email

An odd global trend has found its way to Saskatoon: a monolith appeared outside of the Motel 6 on Marquis Drive.

Hotel staff told Global News the mysterious monolith showed up sometime Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

A odd global trend has found its way to #Saskatoon – this #monolith mysteriously went up outside Motel 6 on Marquis Drive. Staff tell me it showed up some time last night or early this morning #monolithmystery #yxe #Sask @GlobalSaskatoon pic.twitter.com/9Pg4xFFCGI — Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi (@GabrielaPanza) January 5, 2021

Monoliths — made famous in the film 2001: A Space Odyssey — started to mysteriously pop up around the globe after one was reported in a remote canyon in Utah.

Monoliths have since popped up in Canada, including in the Vancouver area, Manitoba and Toronto.

1:58 Mysterious monoliths appear in Vancouver Mysterious monoliths appear in Vancouver – Dec 10, 2020