Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

Mysterious monolith appears in Saskatoon, continuing global trend

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
This monolith appeared overnight outside the Motel 6 in Saskatoon.
This monolith appeared overnight outside the Motel 6 in Saskatoon. Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/Global News

An odd global trend has found its way to Saskatoon: a monolith appeared outside of the Motel 6 on Marquis Drive.

Read more: Canada gets its own shiny viral monolith in Manitoba

Hotel staff told Global News the mysterious monolith showed up sometime Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Monoliths — made famous in the film 2001: A Space Odyssey — started to mysteriously pop up around the globe after one was reported in a remote canyon in Utah.

Read more: Mysterious monoliths pop up throughout Vancouver area

Monoliths have since popped up in Canada, including in the Vancouver area, Manitoba and Toronto.

Click to play video 'Mysterious monoliths appear in Vancouver' Mysterious monoliths appear in Vancouver
Mysterious monoliths appear in Vancouver – Dec 10, 2020
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsAliensUFOmonolithMetal Objectmysterious object2001 Space Odysseymetalmonolithmonolith Canadamotel 6 SaskatoonmysteriousmonolithSaskatoon monolith
Flyers
More weekly flyers