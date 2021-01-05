Mysterious monolith appears in Saskatoon, continuing global trend

An odd global trend has found its way to Saskatoon: a monolith appeared outside of the Motel 6 on Marquis Drive.
Hotel staff told Global News the mysterious monolith showed up sometime Monday night or early Tuesday morning.
Monoliths — made famous in the film 2001: A Space Odyssey — started to mysteriously pop up around the globe after one was reported in a remote canyon in Utah.
Monoliths have since popped up in Canada, including in the Vancouver area, Manitoba and Toronto.
