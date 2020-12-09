Menu

Mysterious monoliths pop up throughout Vancouver area

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video 'Viral monoliths pop up in Vancouver' Viral monoliths pop up in Vancouver
Two large monoliths, likely inspired by a mysterious structure that appeared in a Utah desert, have popped up in Vancouver, one in East Vancouver and another at Kits Beach.

Large monoliths have popped up in Vancouver.

Global News cameras captured images of a monolith in East Vancouver on Wednesday at Venables Street and Clark Drive. The three-sided monolith stands about three metres tall and plays the Richard Strauss composition Also sprach Zarathustra,” likely a nod to the classic Stanley Kubrick film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Global News also captured footage of a mysterious monolith standing just over two metres tall at Kits Beach.

Click to play video 'More mysterious monoliths appear across the globe' More mysterious monoliths appear across the globe
More mysterious monoliths appear across the globe

On Tuesday, a monolith made an appearance at Vancouver’s Dude Chilling Park.

The monolith was likely modelled after a mysterious three-sided structure that popped up last month in a Utah desert in a landscape that mirrored the opening scenes of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Click to play video 'Utah monolith: Amateur adventurer tracks down actual location of mystery object' Utah monolith: Amateur adventurer tracks down actual location of mystery object
Utah monolith: Amateur adventurer tracks down actual location of mystery object – Nov 27, 2020

The Utah monolith has since disappeared, but others have sprouted up across the globe in locations such as Manitoba, California, Romania, and the U.K.’s Isle of Wight.

It’s unclear who is responsible for the Vancouver monoliths.

Online theories have popped up that the structures may have otherworldly origins, but at least one of the Vancouver monoliths appears to be have been made of earthbound materials such as tinfoil.

