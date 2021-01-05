Menu

Crime

Man charged with impaired driving after vehicle crashes into ditch in Severn, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 3:48 pm
Just before 3 a.m. Monday, a vehicle slid into a ditch on Highway 12 near Lower Big Chute Road.
Global News

A 23-year-old Orillia, Ont., man has been charged with impaired driving after a car crashed into a ditch in Severn, Ont., on Monday.

According to police, just before 3 a.m., a vehicle slid into a ditch on Highway 12 near Lower Big Chute Road.

When officers arrived, they saw the vehicle near the road and approached to find a man still behind the wheel.

Police then began an impaired driving investigation and arrested the driver.

Christian Lehtonen, from Orillia, was subsequently charged with impaired driving, assault with intent to resist arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

The accused was released and will appear in court in March.

