2 people charged with sexual assault, including former regional chief for Assembly of First Nations

The RCMP has charged a former regional chief for the Assembly of First Nations and a former We’koqma’q band councillor with sexual assault on Tuesday.

In a statement, the RCMP said it has charged Joseph Wayne Morley Googoo, former regional chief, with sexual assault.

The authorities noted that the alleged assault was reported on Oct. 15, 2020 and occurred in March 2013.

Googoo was suspended from his role as regional in July of 2019 in response to allegations of harassment and gender-based bullying.

He is scheduled to appear on Feb. 3 at the Port Hawkesbury provincial court.

The RCMP also announced that it has charged former We’koqma’q band councillor Cyrus John Bernard with six counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual interference.

The allegations were reported to police on Nov. 20, 2020 and stem from incidents between September 2014 to March 2015, police said.

According to his LinkedIn, Bernard was first elected to We’koqma’q council in 2006.

Bernard is scheduled to appear on Jan. 6 at the Port Hawkesbury provincial court.

The RCMP provided no further details in regards to both cases.