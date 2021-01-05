Coronavirus: Quebec City long-term care home employee in his 50s dies from COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Health authorities in Quebec City say a worker at one of the first long-term care homes in the province to receive COVID-19 vaccines has died after being infected with the novel coronavirus.

A union representing workers at the province’s long-term care homes identified the man as Oscar Anibal Rodriguez, who was in his late 50s.

A spokesman for the local health authority said today the worker had been employed at the CHSLD St-Antoine since mid-June.

He died on Jan. 2 after contracting COVID-19.

The home was among the first in the province to administer COVID-19 vaccines, but the health authority says the deceased worker hadn’t received one.

The CHSLD Saint-Antoine is listed as “critical” by the Quebec government, with 98 infections and 12 deaths as of Jan. 3.

