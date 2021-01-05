Menu

Canada

Watch live: Trudeau to give update on coronavirus vaccines rollout amid 2nd wave

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 9:43 am
WATCH: Federal politicians face fallout for pandemic trips.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to give an update Tuesday about Canada’s coronavirus vaccine rollout efforts, as cases continue to soar across the country.

Trudeau is expected to make an announcement around 11:15 a.m. ET, which will be livestreamed on this page. It’s followed by a media conference with federal officials at 12 p.m.

Alberta MLAs who travelled during COVID-19 pandemic lose ministry portfolios

The update comes as many federal and provincial politicians have come under the spotlights for travelling abroad during the holidays, despite the stay-at-home-warnings.

The Canadian government has also been recently criticized for its slow rollout of vaccines, falling behind countries like Israel, the United States and the United Kingdom in distribution.

