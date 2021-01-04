Joe Hargrave steps down as Saskatchewan highways minister after Palm Springs trip

Send this page to someone via email

Joe Hargrave, Saskatchewan’s minister of highways, has resigned from cabinet.

A statement from Premier Scott Moe’s office on Monday afternoon said he accepted Hargrave’s resignation.

Hargrave has been under scrutiny after word came out last week that he travelled to Palm Springs, Calif., on Dec. 22, 2020.

Hargrave said he had to make the trip to finalize a property sale and had advised Moe of his travel plans.

The Saskatchewan NDP has been calling for his resignation.

On Monday, ethics critic Matt Love said Hargrave’s property was not listed for sale until Dec. 26 and was sold the following day.

“Anyone who owns a house knows there’s a big difference between finalizing a sale and listing it,” Love said Monday in a statement.

“People have cancelled vacations and business trips, missed visiting sick and dying relatives and generally put many aspects of their life on hold. Scott Moe and his ministers seem to think they are too important to do the same.”

Hargrave was also the minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Water Agency.

Moe appointed Fred Bradshaw to take over from Hargrave.

The premier’s office said Hargrave will remain in caucus and as MLA for Prince Albert Carton.

Current federal and provincial guidelines recommend avoiding all non-essential travel outside of Canada until further notice.

Hargrave said he intends to self-isolate for 14 days in his Prince Albert home when he returns to Saskatchewan.

— This story will be updated.

