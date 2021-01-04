Impaired driver crashed stolen car into cop’s cruiser, Ottawa police allege

Send this page to someone via email

A driver took three Ottawa police officers on a chase across the city’s south-west end over the weekend, allegedly crashing into one officer’s vehicle with a stolen car.

A front-line patrol officer saw a car driving erratically on Strandherd Drive around 1 a.m. on Sunday, according to an Ottawa police statement. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver sped away.

A second officer later saw the same vehicle do a U-turn on Woodroffe Avenue before again speeding away, according to the release.

Police said a third officer then followed the vehicle into a residential neighbourhood where the driver lost control of the car, colliding with a snowbank.

That officer exited his car to make the arrest but the driver then reversed out of the snowbank into the cop car before fleeing on foot, police said.

The driver was arrested after a short pursuit on foot.

Police said the vehicle as well as the licence plates were stolen.

Ryan Fulton, 49, of Ottawa is facing a slew of charges including impaired operation of a conveyance, flight from a peace officer, breach of probation, as well as two counts of possession of property obtained by crime worth more than $5,000.

The suspect was due to appear in court on Sunday.

