Conservative Senate leader Don Plett took brief personal trip to Mexico in December

The Conservative leader in the Senate took a personal trip to Mexico shortly after Christmas.

A spokesperson for Sen. Don Plett says the senator travelled to Mexico on Dec. 28.

Upon his arrival, the spokesperson says, Plett “reflected on his decision to travel” and immediately made arrangements to return home to Manitoba.

He returned on Dec. 31 and is quarantining for 14 days as required by Manitoba public health protocols.

The spokesperson says this was Plett’s only trip outside the country since last March, when the COVID-19 pandemic first swept across Canada.

Plett is the latest in a number of federal and provincial politicians to get into hot water for travelling outside the country at a time when ordinary Canadians are being advised to stay home and avoid any non-essential travel in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

