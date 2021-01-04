Menu

Health

Conservative Senate leader Don Plett took brief personal trip to Mexico in December

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Conservative Sen. Don Plett arrives at the Senate on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, October 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.
Conservative Sen. Don Plett arrives at the Senate on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, October 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.

The Conservative leader in the Senate took a personal trip to Mexico shortly after Christmas.

A spokesperson for Sen. Don Plett says the senator travelled to Mexico on Dec. 28.

Read more: Two Liberal MPs resign from government roles after traveling abroad amid coronavirus

Upon his arrival, the spokesperson says, Plett “reflected on his decision to travel” and immediately made arrangements to return home to Manitoba.

Coronavirus: Growing list of Canadian politicians who ignored travel guidance
Coronavirus: Growing list of Canadian politicians who ignored travel guidance

He returned on Dec. 31 and is quarantining for 14 days as required by Manitoba public health protocols.

Read more: Alberta MLAs who travelled during COVID-19 pandemic lose ministry portfolios

The spokesperson says this was Plett’s only trip outside the country since last March, when the COVID-19 pandemic first swept across Canada.

Plett is the latest in a number of federal and provincial politicians to get into hot water for travelling outside the country at a time when ordinary Canadians are being advised to stay home and avoid any non-essential travel in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

More Canadian politicians caught ignoring COVID-19 recommendations
More Canadian politicians caught ignoring COVID-19 recommendations

 

