Rules to remember when enjoying outdoor activities in Manitoba

With above-seasonal temperatures to kick off 2021, many are heading outdoors to make the most of milder weather; however, there are still many rules to remember before you head outside.

The current level red restrictions in Manitoba do permit for many outdoor winter activities, like skating, cross-country and downhill skiing, tobogganing, snowmobiling and ice fishing.

For each activity, group sizes must not exceed five people and you must stay at least two metres apart, unless you’re from the same household.

Warmup shacks and dressing rooms are not allowed, while ice fishing shacks are permitted provided it’s household members only inside the shelter.

For hockey and ringette players, individual skating or casual play is permitted, but organized games or practices are not allowed.

Story continues below advertisement

The warm temperatures had many outdoors taking advantage of the skating trails at The Forks over the weekend. Manitoba’s top doctor says while there may be many people on the ice at once, it’s important to stick to your group and keep your distance.

“There can be much more than five people on the river at the same time, just as long as they’re not there together and spending time in close proximity,” chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said Monday.

“If there are large groups meeting up outdoors with the intent of gathering and spending time (together), that’s contravening our public health order, so I would suggest people limit their group sizes.”

Masks for outdoor activities are not mandatory, but Roussin says they are strongly encouraged.

“I think the advice is to wear a mask whenever possible,” Roussin said. “It’s not required in outdoor situations but we know that putting on and taking off your mask is often a time when you put yourself at a bit of risk for inoculating yourself. I think handwashing and wearing a mask whenever you can is just good advice.”