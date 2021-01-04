Menu

Crime

Magic mushroom production found after Peterborough house fire: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Click to play video '2 arrested after magic mushroom production found following Peterborough house fire' 2 arrested after magic mushroom production found following Peterborough house fire
A man and a youth face drug production charges after a house fire in Peterborough's south end on Dec. 31.

A man and a youth face drug-production charges following a house fire on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7 a.m. on Dec 31, officers assisted firefighters following a fire at a home on Mountain Ash Road in the city’s south end near Costco.

Police were at the scene in extensive protective gear including gas masks during their investigation.

Read more: Supreme Court agrees to weigh in on ‘extreme intoxication’ defence

At the time, police said a man and a youth were in custody facing drug charges.

On Monday, police said a 51-year-old man and a 17-year-old male were both charged with production of a Schedule III substance — psilocybin or “magic” mushrooms.

The man was additionally charged with obstructing a police officer after allegedly trying to return to the crime scene.

The youth was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking to remain at his residence between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Both were released on undertakings. The youth will appear in court on Jan. 16 and the man on Jan. 27.

No names were released.

Click to play video 'Special permission granted by Health Canada for end-of-life ‘magic mushroom’ therapy' Special permission granted by Health Canada for end-of-life ‘magic mushroom’ therapy
Special permission granted by Health Canada for end-of-life ‘magic mushroom’ therapy – Aug 5, 2020
