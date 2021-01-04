Magic mushroom production found after Peterborough house fire: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a youth face drug-production charges following a house fire on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7 a.m. on Dec 31, officers assisted firefighters following a fire at a home on Mountain Ash Road in the city’s south end near Costco.

Police were at the scene in extensive protective gear including gas masks during their investigation.

At the time, police said a man and a youth were in custody facing drug charges.

On Monday, police said a 51-year-old man and a 17-year-old male were both charged with production of a Schedule III substance — psilocybin or “magic” mushrooms.

The man was additionally charged with obstructing a police officer after allegedly trying to return to the crime scene.

The youth was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking to remain at his residence between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Both were released on undertakings. The youth will appear in court on Jan. 16 and the man on Jan. 27.

No names were released.

