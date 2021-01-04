Menu

Sports

FC Edmonton signs midfielder Shamit Shome

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2021 1:13 pm
FILE: Montreal Impact midfielder Shamit Shome (28) and Toronto FC midfielder Marco Delgado (8) vie for the ball in the second half of the second leg of Canadian Champion soccer action in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Shome is trying to make the most of his time while hunkered at home during the MLS COVID-19 hiatus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.
FILE: Montreal Impact midfielder Shamit Shome (28) and Toronto FC midfielder Marco Delgado (8) vie for the ball in the second half of the second leg of Canadian Champion soccer action in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Shome is trying to make the most of his time while hunkered at home during the MLS COVID-19 hiatus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. Cole Burston, The Canadian Press

Canadian international midfielder Shamit Shome, who made 45 MLS appearances for the Montreal Impact, has signed with FC Edmonton of the Canadian Premier League.

The 23-year-old is returning home. Raised in Edmonton, he is a product of the FC Edmonton’s youth academy and played for the team in the North American Soccer League before being drafted by Montreal in the second round (41st overall) of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft as a Generation Adidas player.

Read more: Edmonton teen drafted by Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact

The Impact declined his contract option in November after a season that saw Shome see action in 12 regular-season games, including four starts.

Shome’s new contract covers the 2021 season.

“We are excited to bring in Shamit to join our squad,” Edmonton head coach Alan Koch said in a statement. “His winning mentality and ability to create opportunities for his teammates are going to be a major part of our new team.”

FC Edmonton's Shamit Shome attracts attention from Canada's under-20 team
FC Edmonton’s Shamit Shome attracts attention from Canada’s under-20 team – Aug 25, 2016

Shome made 52 appearances for Montreal in all competitions.

“I am excited to be coming back home to play for the club and city that gave me so much growing up,” said Shome.

Shome signed his first pro contract with FC Edmonton in 2016, making 28 appearances in all competitions with the Eddies.

The five-foot-10 153-pounder was loaned to Ottawa Fury FC for the 2018 USL season before being called back by the Impact. He previously played one year for the University of Alberta.

Shome has won two caps for Canada at the senior level.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
© 2021 The Canadian Press
