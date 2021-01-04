FC Edmonton signs midfielder Shamit Shome

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian international midfielder Shamit Shome, who made 45 MLS appearances for the Montreal Impact, has signed with FC Edmonton of the Canadian Premier League.

The 23-year-old is returning home. Raised in Edmonton, he is a product of the FC Edmonton’s youth academy and played for the team in the North American Soccer League before being drafted by Montreal in the second round (41st overall) of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft as a Generation Adidas player.

The Impact declined his contract option in November after a season that saw Shome see action in 12 regular-season games, including four starts.

Shome’s new contract covers the 2021 season.

“We are excited to bring in Shamit to join our squad,” Edmonton head coach Alan Koch said in a statement. “His winning mentality and ability to create opportunities for his teammates are going to be a major part of our new team.”

Shome made 52 appearances for Montreal in all competitions.

“I am excited to be coming back home to play for the club and city that gave me so much growing up,” said Shome. Tweet This

Shome signed his first pro contract with FC Edmonton in 2016, making 28 appearances in all competitions with the Eddies.

The five-foot-10 153-pounder was loaned to Ottawa Fury FC for the 2018 USL season before being called back by the Impact. He previously played one year for the University of Alberta.

Shome has won two caps for Canada at the senior level.

