Tanya Roberts dead: ‘That 70’s Show,’ Bond actor dies at 65

Send this page to someone via email

Tanya Roberts, the actor best-known as Midge Pinciotti from That ’70s Show and who also played a “Bond girl” in A View to Kill, died in a Los Angeles hospital on Sunday at age 65.

Her publicist and longtime friend, Mike Pingel, confirmed the news, saying that Roberts’ death had nothing to do with COVID-19.

Read more: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2020

“I’m devastated, I’ve been friends with Tanya for over 20 years,” he said to CNN. “She was full of energy and we always had a wild time together. She was truly an angel and I will miss her so much.”

He said Roberts was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Dec. 24 — more than a week ago — after she collapsed in her California home upon returning from a walk with her dogs.

Story continues below advertisement

According to multiple reports, the actor was put on a ventilator but never recovered. As of this writing, no exact cause of death has been released.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum on Oct. 15, 1955, Roberts started off her career as a model before landing her biggest film role in the James Bond movie A View to a Kill.

She starred next to Roger Moore in his last appearance as the British spy.

Roberts also starred on multiple television shows, including Charlie’s Angels and Fantasy Island, but was beloved by recent TV audiences for the role of Midge on That ’70s Show.

Midge was the ditzy, often clueless mother to Donna (Laura Prepon).

Her last role was in the 2005 series Barbershop.

Roberts is survived by her sister.

Advertisement