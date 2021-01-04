Beaconsfield residents ‘get a second chance’ as city lifts hockey ban on 2 rinks

Send this page to someone via email

After banning hockey on its public skating rinks over the holidays, the City of Beaconsfield is allowing the puck to drop once more.

In a public statement, the city said it is giving residents a second chance, permitting hockey to be played on two outdoor rinks.

Read more: Beaconsfield bans hockey on outdoor rinks after players refuse to follow rules

The Christmas and Heights park locations will be open to residents only between Jan. 4 and 10.

The city says it plans on having the two rinks open to hockey all season long but it all depends on provincial government restrictions.

The two rinks will be open between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. and will allow a maximum of 16 players on the ice at one time.

Story continues below advertisement

Allotted time slots of one hour will be enforced to give everyone a chance to play.

“We are reacting to our residents who said hockey was important, especially during this winter,” Mayor Georges Bourelle said.

Read more: Liability issues force Beaconsfield Golf Club to shut down seasonal sledding

Private security will be on hand to enforce the sanitary measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Were hoping this will bring safety to our staff and residents,” Bourelle said.

According to Bourelle, the city will be sending an extra $60,000 to ensure rules are followed.

The rinks are reserved for residents only and eager players will be asked to sign a registry before hitting the ice.

Read more: Homeless advocates perplexed by decision to install skating rink in Cabot Square

Hockey was banned on the rinks over the holidays after numerous players were skirting and disobeying the rules.

Players not only didn’t respect other users, but Bourelle said they also didn’t follow rules on the number of people allowed to scrimmage.

Story continues below advertisement

Under COVID-19 guidelines, a maximum of 25 skaters are allowed on the ice at once, but just eight hockey players are allowed. Multiple residents told the city that the capacity was not being respected; some even called the police.

“We are under strict CVOID rules. We must follow the government guidelines,” Bourelle said.

All other outdoor rinks in the city will be reserved for public skating.

No sticks or pucks will be permitted on the ice at any time.

“It’s a second chance and we are hoping rules and regulations will be followed,” Bourelle said.