Two Liberal MPs resign from government roles after traveling abroad amid coronavirus

Two Liberal MPs have resigned from their government and House of Commons roles after admitting to recently traveling overseas despite strict travel restrictions due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Pierrefonds—Dollard MP Sameer Zuberi stepped down from multiple committee roles while Kamal Khera, who represents Brampton West, resigned as parliamentary secretary to the Minister of International Development, according to a statement from the chief government whip.

Please see my statement below. pic.twitter.com/lUHLsewipD — Kamal Khera (@KamalKheraLib) January 3, 2021

Another three Liberal MPs were also found to have traveled abroad in 2020, though had either done so in the summer or fall when COVID-19 restrictions were loosened.

These include Alexandra Mendès, the MP for Brossard—Saint-Lambert, Lyne Bessette who represents Brome—Missisquoi and Patricia Lattanzio who was elected to Saint-Léonard—Saint-Michel.

In a tweet Sunday evening, Khera posted a statement that said she had traveled to Seattle to on Dec. 23 to attend a private memorial for her late uncle, then returning on Dec. 31.

“Although the purpose of my travel is deemed essential given the circumstances, I have decided to step aside from my duties … in an effort to ensure my choices do not distract from the important work of our government to continue battling this pandemic,” read the statement.

A statement from Zuberi said that he recently traveled to see his wife’s sick grandfather in Delaware, and had also returned on Dec. 31.

S'il vous plaît voir ma déclaration ci-dessous : Please see my statement below: pic.twitter.com/K5E43du7xs — Sameer Zuberi (@SameerZuberi) January 3, 2021

“I recognize that travel during this period, when so many are limiting interactions with loved ones, was an error in judgement,” read the statement. “As a result, I will be stepping down from my committee roles.”

