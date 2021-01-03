Man dead after being struck by 3 vehicles on Hwy. 1 in Abbotsford

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after being struck by three vehicles on Highway 1 in Abbotsford Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:15 a.m., in the eastbound lanes between 264th Street and and the Mt. Lehman exit, according to Abbotsford police.

Police said the drivers of the vehicles remained at the scene and were cooperating.

“The drivers did not sustain any injuries and are very shaken by this incident,” Const. Jody Thomas said.

“Collision analysts will determine if speed was a factor, but at this time we have no reason to believe alcohol was a factor.”

Thomas said police were still working to identify the man.

Investigators are also asking any witnesses or anyone who has video shot in the area at the time to come forward.

Highway 1 was closed eastbound between 264th Street and Mount Lehman Road for several hours, but reopened around 10 a.m.

It is the second time in a month a pedestrian has been killed on Highway 1 in the early morning hours.

On Dec. 2, a man died after being struck on the freeway between the Clearbrook and McCallum Road exits.