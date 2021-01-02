Menu

Edmonton police investigate fatal collision on southside

By Slav Kornik Global News
Edmonton police investigate fatal collision on Rabbit Hill Road and Ellerslie Road, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
Edmonton police investigate fatal collision on Rabbit Hill Road and Ellerslie Road, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Eric Beck, Global News

Edmonton police are investigating a southside collision that claimed a man’s life Saturday.

Police said a minivan — driven by a 73-year-old woman — was turning left at the intersection of Ellerslie Road and Rabbit Hill road when it struck a southbound SUV.

Police said a 39-year-old man — who was a passenger in the minivan — was transported to hospital where he later died. The 44-year-old female driver of the SUV was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons and later released, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

The collision happened at around 12:30 p.m. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Edmonton police.

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal collision, but they said speed and alcohol are not considered factors.

 

