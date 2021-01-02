Edmonton police investigate fatal collision on southside

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating a southside collision that claimed a man’s life Saturday.

Police said a minivan — driven by a 73-year-old woman — was turning left at the intersection of Ellerslie Road and Rabbit Hill road when it struck a southbound SUV.

Police said a 39-year-old man — who was a passenger in the minivan — was transported to hospital where he later died. The 44-year-old female driver of the SUV was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons and later released, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

The collision happened at around 12:30 p.m. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Edmonton police.

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal collision, but they said speed and alcohol are not considered factors.

