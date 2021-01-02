Sicamous RCMP investigating death of significantly injured woman on New Year’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Sicamous, B.C., say they’re investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman who was found with significant injuries during the early hours of New Year’s Day.

According to the RCMP, the woman was found during the early hours of Jan. 1, in cardiac arrest, lying in the middle of a private roadway at an RV resort in the small community of Malakwa.

A resident of Cedars RV and Resort on Luoma Road discovered the woman at 2:28 a.m., and called for emergency medical assistance.

“The victim, a 65-year-old woman, had sustained significant injuries,” police said in a press release.

“She was rushed from the scene in grave condition and transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services, where she later succumbed to her injuries.”

“The investigation into the woman’s death remains in its infancy,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Investigators are considering all possible factors that may have led to the woman’s unexpected death, which is being considered as suspicious in nature at this time.”

Police say the BC Coroners Service has also launched a concurrent fact-finding investigation into the woman’s death.

If you have any information regarding this death, you are urged to call the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

