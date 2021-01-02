Menu

Crime

Sicamous RCMP investigating death of significantly injured woman on New Year’s Day

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 2, 2021 12:18 pm
Police say the woman was found around 2:30 a.m., with significant injuries and in cardiac arrest, lying in the middle of a roadway at an RV resort in Malakwa.
Police say the woman was found around 2:30 a.m., with significant injuries and in cardiac arrest, lying in the middle of a roadway at an RV resort in Malakwa. Global News

Police in Sicamous, B.C., say they’re investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman who was found with significant injuries during the early hours of New Year’s Day.

According to the RCMP, the woman was found during the early hours of Jan. 1, in cardiac arrest, lying in the middle of a private roadway at an RV resort in the small community of Malakwa.

A resident of Cedars RV and Resort on Luoma Road discovered the woman at 2:28 a.m., and called for emergency medical assistance.

“The victim, a 65-year-old woman, had sustained significant injuries,” police said in a press release.

“She was rushed from the scene in grave condition and transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services, where she later succumbed to her injuries.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The investigation into the woman’s death remains in its infancy,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Investigators are considering all possible factors that may have led to the woman’s unexpected death, which is being considered as suspicious in nature at this time.”

Police say the BC Coroners Service has also launched a concurrent fact-finding investigation into the woman’s death.

If you have any information regarding this death, you are urged to call the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPOkanaganNorth OkanaganShuswapSicamousBC Coroners ServiceNew Year's DaymalakwaSicamous RCMPCedars RV and ResortNew Year's Day death
