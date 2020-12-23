Family of murdered Kelowna man appealing for information in cold case, reward offered

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a murdered man is appealing for information in the 11-year-old cold case.

According to Kelowna RCMP, Joseph Pek, 38, was murdered on Oct. 20, 2009.

Pek was found dead around 1 a.m., near the side of a house along the 400 block of Birch Avenue.

Police say the death was determined to be a homicide, and that investigation remains open.

This week, Pek’s family is not only appealing for information, but said it’s also offering a reward.

“The Kelowna RCMP Major Crimes Unit continues to follow up on all tips and leads in this investigation,” said Insp. Kent Lowe.

Story continues below advertisement

“We believe there are people who know what happened to Mr. Pek who haven’t spoken to us. His family deserves answers, and we are asking you to come forward now.”

2:08 Man sentenced for role in Vernon murder cold case Man sentenced for role in Vernon murder cold case – Mar 5, 2020

Police aren’t revealing the cause of death, nor more specific details, citing investigation integrity.

In a video statement, Pek’s older sister, identified as Paulina, said Joseph had a history with drugs and crime, but that “Joe had a story was more than his reputation.”

She continued, saying her brother was loved by many, and that he had a big heart.

“He was a talented musician, an athlete and could speak multiple languages. He was funny, charismatic and genuine, and the people who loved him truly knew his qualities,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Regardless of his struggles, he was a human being of inherent worth and loved beyond measure. There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about the endless loss I feel.

“On Oct. 20, 2009, there were people at that house gathering who saw what happened, who know and can definitively prove who stabbed my brother. Maybe some of those people are now parents themselves, and I ask them to fathom the kind of pain to lose a child, a brother or sister to a vicious murder.

“It’s a type of pain that’s indescribable.”

2:00 Cold case no more: 2nd-degree murder charge laid in 2002 Edmonton homicide Cold case no more: 2nd-degree murder charge laid in 2002 Edmonton homicide – Oct 19, 2020

The family says it is offering a reward of $5,000 for the arrest and conviction of the person who fatally stabbed Pek.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.