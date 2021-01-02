Man charged with second degree murder following Corunna, Ont., woman’s death

OPP say a 51-year-old Corunna, Ont., man has been charged following a death investigation.
Police say they responded early Thursday morning to an incident on Riverside Drive in St. Clair Township.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was arrested, police say.
The victim has been identified as Cheryl Vanhuizen, 51, of Corunna.
Shawn Trowbridge, 51, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Trending Stories
He’s set to appear in court on an unknown date.
Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no concern for the public’s safety.
Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Lambton County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Second-degree murder trial continues for man accused in death of toddler
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments