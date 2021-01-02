Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Man charged with second degree murder following Corunna, Ont., woman’s death

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 2, 2021 9:50 am
Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no concern for the public's safety.
Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no concern for the public's safety. Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

OPP say a 51-year-old Corunna, Ont., man has been charged following a death investigation.

Police say they responded early Thursday morning to an incident on Riverside Drive in St. Clair Township.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was arrested, police say.

The victim has been identified as Cheryl Vanhuizen, 51, of Corunna.

Read more: Quinte West, Ont. man charged with second-degree murder, indignity to a dead body: OPP

Shawn Trowbridge, 51, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Trending Stories

He’s set to appear in court on an unknown date.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no concern for the public’s safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Lambton County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video 'Second-degree murder trial continues for man accused in death of toddler' Second-degree murder trial continues for man accused in death of toddler
Second-degree murder trial continues for man accused in death of toddler – Nov 3, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceOPPInvestigationSecond Degree Murderlambton countyDeath InvestigationCorunnaOPP Corunna death investigation
Flyers
More weekly flyers