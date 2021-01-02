Menu

Blackwater guard insists he 'acted correctly' during Iraqi massacre after Trump pardon

Crime

Toronto police issue alert after bottles containing ‘combustible’ material found in east-end park

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 2, 2021 10:00 am
One of the bottles found in an east-end Toronto park on Friday.
One of the bottles found in an east-end Toronto park on Friday. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after officers say several bottles containing a “combustible” material were found in an east-end park.

Police said two-litre plastic bottles containing a white substance were discovered in the McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East area after 1 p.m. Friday.

A police spokesperson didn’t say what the material was, but in a news release officers said the contents are “combustible [and] considered hazardous.”

“Should any suspicious bottles be located, please contact police immediately,” the release read.

The spokesperson said no other bottles have been found as of Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

