Canada

The dawn of 2021 brings new hope for Okanagan residents

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 1, 2021 5:52 pm
Global News asked some Okanagan residents what they hope 2021 will bring.

As 2020 ends, so too does a very trying year that taught many lessons.

From losing family members to spending months in lockdowns, people have adapted and coped with what 2020 brought home.

Global News asked some Kelowna residents for one thing they learned during the past pandemic-filled year.

“Take every day seriously and don’t take it for granted,” said George Duncan.

“Being away from family is tough.”

“I think relationships, how much they mean to you. How much you get from each other and the spirit you generate with each other,” Ian Palmer told Global News on Friday.

“One thing I learned is cherish your time with your family,” said Jake Kennedy.

“This gave me a lot of opportunity to spend time with my family and I didn’t really appreciate it beforehand.”

Looking forward, the new year of 2021 brings hope with the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and the thought that life can start to move back into some sort of normalcy.

We asked some people what they hope 2021 will bring.

“I think the chance to see friends and family — maybe travel, possibly, but it’s early days,” said Anne Mair.

“Just freedom, being able to do more of the things we really want to do,” said Palmer.

“I hoping 2021 brings much blessings to my family and money for everyone,” said Kennedy.

NYE anti-mask rally held at Vancouver Art Gallery

2020 was a year filled with trials and tribulations for everyone and really showed how resilient Canadians are.

After talking to residents today, people are ready to move on from 2020 and have high hopes for the coming year.

