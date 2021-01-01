The Forks launches river skating trail, looks ahead to winter activities in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Grab your skates, The Forks has opened its river skating trail for the season.

On Thursday, the Centennial River Trail opened to the public after other on-land trails for skating and walking were opened for the winter earlier this month.

The Forks has big plans for the season, says VP of Strategic Initiatives Clare MacKay.

“This year we are really excited and hopeful we will be able to bring some new amenities to the trail. We again partnered with the Province of Manitoba’s Safe at Home program … to bring different activities to the trail,” she said.

“We’re going to try and add a cross country ski track alongside the skating trail as a separate amenity, as we build a skate trail, our hope is we will be able to build a cross country ski trail as well. We’re also working on adding some fat tire bike courses to take you out onto land as well as on the trail to get you to neighbourhoods the ice itself won’t take you to.”

The Forks has been working to find ways to make their site safe for COVID-19 precautions this year.

“The trail will be extra wide so we are trying to bring new ways to enjoy something you may have already liked in a year we are looking for something different to do.”

