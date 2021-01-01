Winnipeg Jets announce 2020-21 training camp schedule, roster

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have announced the 40 men invited to the team’s training camp in advance of the 2020-21 NHL season.

It includes three players on professional tryouts: forward Trevor Lewis, defenceman Jimmy Oligny, and goaltender Cole Kehler.

Lewis, who will turn 34 during camp, has spent his entire NHL career with the L.A. Kings after being drafted in the first round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.

He’s recorded 70 goals and 163 points in 674 career NHL games, and has two Stanley Cup rings, from the Kings’ victories in 2012 and 2014.

Oligny is no stranger to Winnipeg, spending parts of the past two seasons playing for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

In 85 career games for the Jets’ farm club, Oligny has recorded 26 points and 108 PIMs.

Rounding out the list of PTOs is the 23-year-old Kehler, a native of Altona, Man.

The Pembina Valley Hawks alumnus spent last season between the AHL’s Ontario Reign and ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets, the latter where he recorded a .901 save percentage and 14-10-4 record in 31 games.

There are some notable exclusions from the training camp roster — starting with centre Jack Roslovic, who is still an unsigned restricted free agent.

Roslovic appeared in 71 games for the Jets last season after becoming a regular in 2018-19, but his three-year entry-level contract expired at the end of the year.

Also left off the list are both of the Jets’ last two first-round draft choices — defenceman Ville Heinola, a 2019 20th overall pick, and 2020 10th overall selection Cole Perfetti.

Both are still at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton, playing for teams Finland and Canada, respectively.

Heinola and Perfetti would both miss the start of camp if their teams make it to the bronze or gold-medal games, which take place two days after the Jets hit the ice on Jan. 5.

Three Jets carry an injury designation heading into camp: forwards David Gustafsson, Bryan Little and Marko Dano.

Little has previously announced he won’t play this upcoming season because of a head injury he suffered in a game in November 2019.

Though the Jets’ roster will be capped at 23 by the end of camp, the team will also be permitted to carry between four and six additional players as part of a taxi squad.

That group will travel and practice with the team as protection against lineup spots that could be left empty due to COVID-19 protocols.

Training camp begins off the ice on Sunday, Jan. 3, before hitting the ice at the Bell MTS IcePlex a day later.

The IcePlex will be the home of camp until the final days, when it will move to Bell MTS Place.

All training camp practices are currently closed to the public.

The Jets kick off the 56-game regular season on Thursday, Jan. 14, when the team hosts the Calgary Flames.

