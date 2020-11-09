Winnipeg Jets sign 1st-round pick Cole Perfetti

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with Saginaw Spirit centre Cole Perfetti on a three-year entry-level contract with an average annual value of US$1,658,333.

According to Cap Friendly, Perfetti’s base salary will be $925,000 and the remaining $733,333 will be based on bonuses.

Perfetti was the second-leading scorer in the Ontario Hockey League during the 2019-20 season with 37 goals and 74 assists for 111 points in 61 games. That performance earned the Whitby, Ont., native a second-team OHL all-star selection. And Perfetti also excelled in the classroom, being named the OHL Scholastic Player of the Year.

The five-foot-11, 177-pound left-shot centre was the 10th overall selection in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Oct. 6.

Perfetti will be attending the national junior team selection camp in Red Deer, Alta., which begins on Nov. 17. He will try to earn a position on Team Canada for their defence of the gold medal in the 2021 world junior hockey tournament in Edmonton.