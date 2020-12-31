Coronavirus: Listuguj First Nation reporting 6 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Listuguj Mi’gmaq First Nation is reporting six new cases of the coronavirus in Listuguj, Quebec on Thursday.

That means there are now nine active cases in the community, the Listuguj Mi’gmaq government confirmed.

All active cases are related to close contact with an individual who travelled to the region from a red zone in Quebec and did not self-isolate.

Listuguj Community Health Services are providing support to those affected and are encouraging all members of the community to get tested if they feel they may have come in contact with the virus.

COVID-19 testing is available for residents of Listuguj at the CLSC in Pointe-à-la-Croix, Quebec from Monday to Friday between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. AT., without an appointment.

The CLSC will be open on New Year’s Day. However, CLSC requires that you limit one person per vehicle for drive-in testing.

COVID-19 testing appointments can also be arranged by calling 1-877-644-4545.

The Listuguj Mi’gmaq government is asking that anyone travelling to Listuguj from an identified red zone must self-isolate when entering the community.

Listuguj residents travelling to a red zone must self-isolate when they return home, the government stressed.

Residents travelling for essential purposes such as work, school, medical appointments, custody arrangements and necessities of life are not required to self-isolate but must follow health and safety measures listed on the community’s website.

Officials say one member of the community is in the hospital while two individuals have recovered from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Listuguj was once part of a regional bubble with Campbellton, N.B.

However, that collapsed in Oct. when cases in Quebec started to climb and the New Brunswick government ended the bubble.