Health

Coronavirus: Listuguj First Nation reporting 6 new cases

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 31, 2020 7:12 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Experts call for quick roll-out as COVID-19 vaccines sit in freezers' Coronavirus: Experts call for quick roll-out as COVID-19 vaccines sit in freezers
WATCH: Nova Scotia has received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine, but it won't be administered until next week. In New Brunswick and several other provinces, vaccines that are ready to go are sitting in freezers. Experts are calling for that shot rollout to be stepped up. Travis Fortnum reports.

The Listuguj Mi’gmaq First Nation is reporting six new cases of the coronavirus in Listuguj, Quebec on Thursday.

That means there are now nine active cases in the community, the Listuguj Mi’gmaq government confirmed.

Read more: Listuguj First Nation reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

All active cases are related to close contact with an individual who travelled to the region from a red zone in Quebec and did not self-isolate.

Listuguj Community Health Services are providing support to those affected and are encouraging all members of the community to get tested if they feel they may have come in contact with the virus.

COVID-19 testing is available for residents of Listuguj at the CLSC in Pointe-à-la-Croix, Quebec from Monday to Friday between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. AT., without an appointment.

Read more: Looking back on how Quebec responded to COVID-19 in 2020

The CLSC will be open on New Year’s Day. However, CLSC requires that you limit one person per vehicle for drive-in testing.

COVID-19 testing appointments can also be arranged by calling 1-877-644-4545.

The Listuguj Mi’gmaq government is asking that anyone travelling to Listuguj from an identified red zone must self-isolate when entering the community.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Criticism mounts as Quebecers, including politicians, spend holidays abroad' Coronavirus: Criticism mounts as Quebecers, including politicians, spend holidays abroad
Coronavirus: Criticism mounts as Quebecers, including politicians, spend holidays abroad

Listuguj residents travelling to a red zone must self-isolate when they return home, the government stressed.

Residents travelling for essential purposes such as work, school, medical appointments, custody arrangements and necessities of life are not required to self-isolate but must follow health and safety measures listed on the community’s website.

Officials say one member of the community is in the hospital while two individuals have recovered from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read more: Quebec passes 200,000 COVID-19 case mark after reporting a record 2,819 infections

Listuguj was once part of a regional bubble with Campbellton, N.B.

However, that collapsed in Oct. when cases in Quebec started to climb and the New Brunswick government ended the bubble.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Quebeccoronavirus quebecCOVID-19 MontrealListuguj First NationListugujPointe-à-la-CroixListuguj Community Health Services
